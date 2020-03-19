Gold Box Sun Joe outdoor sale has up to 35% off gear with deals from $42.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Sun Joe outdoor power equipment. You can score the Sun Joe 10-Amp Electric Pressure Washer (SPX201E) for $42.65 shipped. Regularly between about $73 and $80 over the last few months, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Home Depot charges $79 for comparison. This model sports a 10-amp motor at up to 1350-psi of water pressure that’s great for cleaning the car, dock, boat, porch, and all kinds of stuff around the house. It ships with an extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35-foot power cord. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Also in today’s sale, the Sun Joe 16-Inch 4-Amp 40-Volt Cordless Chain Saw (ION16CS) is down at $189.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $260, but usually selling for closer to $223 or so at Amazon, this bundle is at the lowest price we can find. It includes the chainsaw itself as well as 4.0-Ah battery and the quick charger. Rated 4+ stars.

Speaking of outdoor tools, you’ll want to browse through our latest Green Deals roundup for additional deals including Ryobi’s 11-inch Electric Tiller and even more eco-friendly gear right here.

Sun Joe 10-Amp Electric Pressure Washer:

  • Powerful motor: powerful 10-Amp motor generates 1350 psi of maximum water pressure and a maximum flow Rate of 1. 45 GPM.
  • Tss (total stop system): automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • Accessories: includes extension wand, 20 ft. High pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35 ft. Power cord with GFCI protection
  • Pressure: Max rating per CSA test standards. Maximum internal pressure is 1350 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 870 psi.

