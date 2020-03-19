Lands’ End Spring Refresh Sale takes 40% off all orders with deals from $14

Lands’ End is refreshing your wardrobe for this spring and currently is offering 40% off all orders with promo code OCEAN at checkout. You can find deals on jeans, outerwear, swimwear, lounge pieces, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Stay comfortable while lounging at home with the Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $33. These slippers come in four versatile color options and have a rubber outsole that provides traction. I also love that you can monogram the slippers for a personalized look and they would make a great gift idea. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 260 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

