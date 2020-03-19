Lite Brite Classic brings nostalgia and fun, priced from $11.50 (20% off)

- Mar. 19th 2020 2:10 pm ET

0

Target is offering the Lite Brite Ultimate Classic for $11.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost 2-day delivery and an extra 5% off (dropping it to $11.39) apply to those with Target’s RedCard. Also at Walmart. Normally $15, this is at least 20% off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Lite Brite is a fantastic memory from my childhood, where my friends and I would constantly create new pictures, play games like Tic-Tac-Toe, and just have a fantastic time indoors. This kit includes six templates and 200 pegs, giving you plenty of pieces to have fun for hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While this is the most budget-friendly Lite Brite set you’ll find, even at Amazon, there are some other ways to keep your young ones entertained during their time indoors. Be sure to score 3-months worth of FreeTime Unlimited for tons of media entertainment at rock bottom pricing. Or, you could grab the Kindle Kids which provides a protective case and way for them to enjoy learning and games at the same time, especially when it’s $80 and includes 2-years of FreeTime Unlimited as well.

However, those wanting to venture outside will want to check out the Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle at $68, which is 30% off its regular going rate. This is perfect for your young tike to ride around the driveway with if they get too cooped up indoors.

Lite Brite Ultimate Classic features:

  • Updated Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic is now brighter then ever with a bigger screen and more pegs! Screen measures 8.125” W x 6.875” H. Includes more than 200 colorful, round, 1″ long pegs.
  • Inspires creativity and helps develop fine motor skills & hand-eye coordination!
  • Battery-powered LED bulbs light up the screen 4 different ways for a fun light show of your artwork!

