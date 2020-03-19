Nordstrom Rack Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, apparel, more

For 48-hours only, Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Dri-FIT Cotton T-Shirt is a must-have for just $16 and originally was priced at $30. This t-shirt is great for workouts or everyday occasions. It’s available in several color options and its sweat-wicking material will help promote comfort throughout the day. Also, be sure to pair it with the Epic Knit Dri-FIT Straight Leg Pants that are also marked down to $26 and origianlly were priced at $45. Plus, the pants are available in two versatile color options and have a cinched waist for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jordan Delta Speed TR Sneaker $48 (Orig. $110)
- Epic Knit Dri-FIT Straight Leg Pants $26 (Orig. $45)
- Dri-FIT Cotton T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $30)
- Essential Solid Dry Golf Polo Shirt $24 (Orig. $40)
- Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Free RN 5.0 Running Sneaker $46 (Orig. $100)
- Strappy Dri-FIT Sports Bra $19 (Orig. $35)
- Nike One Tights $34 (Orig. $55)
- Satin Quilted Jacket $80 (Orig. $160)
- Zoom Winflo 6 Sneaker $56 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!