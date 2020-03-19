Nordstrom Rack Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, apparel, more

For 48-hours only, Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Dri-FIT Cotton T-Shirt is a must-have for just $16 and originally was priced at $30. This t-shirt is great for workouts or everyday occasions. It’s available in several color options and its sweat-wicking material will help promote comfort throughout the day. Also, be sure to pair it with the Epic Knit Dri-FIT Straight Leg Pants that are also marked down to $26 and origianlly were priced at $45. Plus, the pants are available in two versatile color options and have a cinched waist for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

