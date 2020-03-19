Nordstrom Rack Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, apparel, more

- Mar. 19th 2020 8:47 am ET

0

For 48-hours only, Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Dri-FIT Cotton T-Shirt is a must-have for just $16 and originally was priced at $30. This t-shirt is great for workouts or everyday occasions. It’s available in several color options and its sweat-wicking material will help promote comfort throughout the day. Also, be sure to pair it with the Epic Knit Dri-FIT Straight Leg Pants that are also marked down to $26 and origianlly were priced at $45. Plus, the pants are available in two versatile color options and have a cinched waist for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author