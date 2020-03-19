An all-time low awaits on ROCCAT’s KONE AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse at $50 (38% off)

Amazon is currently offering the ROCCAT KONE AIMO RGB Customizable Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount. It matches the previous all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. This customizable gaming mouse is centered around an esports-grade 26,000 DPI optical sensor, with the corded form-factor also packing eight programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. There’s also RGB lighting to ensure your mouse looks the part for being a worthy battlestation upgrade, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 610 customers.

Double down on the RGB aesthetics found in the featured deal, and pick up this well-reviewed RGB mousepad. It not only includes multicolor LED lighting, but also a slick surface to take full advantage of ROCCAT’s high-precision optical sensor. Over 975 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those looking for the latest and greatest in the world of PC gaming accessories will surely want to swing by our recent review of the DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice from Razer. Both are recent additions to the brand’s stable of PC peripherals and provide high-end gaming experiences. Check out our thoughts on how both models perform right here.

ROCCAT KONE AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Navigate precisely with this ROCCAT Kone AIMO gaming mouse. Its two light strips provide multicolored illumination for a fun ambience, and its ergonomic shape feels comfortable in hand. This black ROCCAT Kone AIMO gaming mouse has a powerful optical sensor with an adjustable DPI range for optimal accuracy and responsiveness.

