Steve Madden takes 25% off popular boots, sandals, and more for spring

- Mar. 19th 2020 9:46 am ET

For a limited time only, Steve Madden offers 25% off at checkout with promo code SM25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s Greece Cognac Leather Sandals are on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $80. These sandals can easily be dressed up or down and will be a go-to during warm weather. They’re available in several color options and the cut-out detailing is very trendy. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Steve Madden.

Our top picks for women include:

For men, the Kramerr Tan Leather Boots are very versatile and currently marked down to $106. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $141. This style can be worn year-round and it has a unique contrasting blue coloring that will standout with any outfit.

Our top picks for men include:

