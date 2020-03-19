Under $2 at Amazon snags Westcott’s 12-inch T-Square (New low, 60% off)

- Mar. 19th 2020 2:41 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Westcott 12-inch T-Square for $1.91 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly up to $5, today’s deal slashes 60% off and is the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you need to underline notes or draw columns this T-Square will make short work of the task at hand. Another perk of this is that it features measurements for both inches and centimeters, making it a great option to have around. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If a ruler will do, check out Fiskars Wooden offering at just $0.47. Like the T-Square above you’ll find measurements for both inches and centimeters. More than 200 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Need a new work surface? Check out this wall-mounted desk that folds closed. It’s currently on sale for $88, which delivers a savings of up to $27 off.

Westcott 12-inch T-Square features:

  • Clear, plastic T-Square
  • Inch & metric calibrations
  • Easy to see through to underline notes, draw columns or check the layout of your paperwork
  • Transparent blades, ideal for inking
  • Convenient hang hole

