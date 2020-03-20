Want to try Apple Music? Here’s how new subscribers can score 4-months FREE

Best Buy is offering 4-months of the service for FREE to new subscribers. Normally, Apple only offers 90-days for a free trial, with this matching our last mention for $40 in value. Apple Music is my preferred music streaming service and I’ve been using it full time for quite a while now. From curated playlists to easy control with Siri, it’s a breeze to use. Want to know the best part? Apple Music isn’t restricted to HomePod, as it can be used on Sonos or Amazon Echo as well. Learn more about Apple Music here.

Need a smart speaker to listen to your Apple Music on? Like we said above, it works perfectly with Amazon’s Echo speaker line. You can grab an Echo Dot for $50 at Amazon, and expand your smart home in more ways than one.

Prefer Amazon’s music streaming services? Here’s how you can try the company’s Music Unlimited service for FREE right now if you’re stuck inside.

Apple Music:

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

