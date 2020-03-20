Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike Flash Sale, Lululemon, Backcountry, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide including new arrivals for spring
- Lululemon offers up to 50% off new arrivals in its We Made Too Much Section
- Backcountry takes 20% off full-price items and up to 50% off sitewide
- Saucony takes 25% off all sale items + free shipping during its Spring Sale
- Pick up Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Crewneck for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Old Navy refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide and prices from just $5
- Men’s Wearhouse Friends and Family Sale takes 50% off Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Crocs Semi-Annual Sale takes extra 50% off popular styles from just $10
- GAP’s Friends & Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off with code ALLYOU
- Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off top brands + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- This Belgian flip waffle maker is now available for $20 shipped (50% off)
- Made in the USA Lodge 10.25″ Cast Iron Skillet + $5 gift card now down to $15
- Eat healthier with the Philips Airfryer at an Amazon low of $130 (Reg. $200)
- Pottery Barn’s Friends & Family Event takes 25% off your order with code FRIENDS
- Update your home office with Crate & Barrels Flash Sale with 20% off and free shipping
