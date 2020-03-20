Crocs Semi-Annual Sale takes extra 50% off popular styles from just $10

Mar. 20th 2020

Crocs is having its Semi-Annual Clearance Event that’s taking an extra 50% off popular styles. Discount applied in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of Crocs best-selling items is the Bayaband Slide Sandal that’s currently on sale for $16 and originally was priced at $35. These shoes can be worn by both men or women alike and come in an array of color options. They’re also waterproof and have a quick-drying material for added comfort. This style also has a flexible base that promotes a natural stride and has extra cushioning for support. With over 800 reviews from Crocs customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs Clearance Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

