Eat healthier with the Philips Airfryer at an Amazon low of $130 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Philips Digital Airfryer for $129.99 shipped. Normally $200, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering the ability to fry and cook foods “with 75% less fat,” air frying is a fantastic new way to enjoy your favorite foods. My wife and I love making wings in our air fryer, as well as enjoying crispy fries and more. This air fryer goes up to 390-degrees, which is perfect for cooking just about any meal. Plus, this model includes the double layer rack so you can cook more at one time, which is crucial for larger families. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to grab this multi-piece accessory kit at $29 shipped on Amazon. It includes an egg holder, multiple baskets, tongs, a cookbook, and more to make your air frying that much easier.

Prefer cooking in cast iron? This 10.5-inch Lodge cast iron skillet includes a $5 gift card for just $15. My wife and I also started cooking with cast iron recently and really enjoy it, so this is a great way to give it a shot.

Philips Digital Airfryer features:

Air is the new oil! Fry and cook healthier food with up to 75% less fat.

Fastest and most even cooking thanks to the unique and patented starfish design.

The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to preset the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390°F

Double layer rack accessory is included! Maximize your cooking space and prepare entire meals in one go!

Philips Airfryer is the world’s #1 Airfryer with over 8 Million units sold. 100% taste satisfaction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!