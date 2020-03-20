Score 3-months of Mint Mobile for just $30 with 50% off this starter kit

Best Buy is offering the Mint Mobile 3-month Starter Kit with 8GB of 4G LTE for $30 with free in-store pickup. However, My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members can score free delivery. Not at the Elite/Elite Plus level? Just pick up this package of screen cleaning wipes at $7.99 and you’ll not only bag free delivery but be able to keep your electronics nice and clean, which is something that we all need right now. Normally $60, you’re saving up to $30 here depending on shipping and this is a match for our last mention. Mint Mobile functions off of T-Mobile’s cell towers and comes in at a far lower price per month. In fact, after your 3-months end with this starter kit, you’ll only be charged $20 per month to maintain your 8GB of LTE, as well as unlimited calls and texts. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more about Mint Mobile here.

Looking for a new smartphone? Well, Best Buy has you covered. The Pixel 3a is on sale from $150 right now, though that’s only when you activate on Sprint or Verizon today. However, you could just opt to pick up the Nokia 6.2. While it comes in at around $250, you’re getting a truly unlocked handset that doesn’t have to be activated on any carrier right now, which is a huge benefit. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Are you not entirely sure if Mint is the carrier for you? Well, this starter kit is under $1 on Amazon. While it only provides 100MB of 4G LTE data and 100 texts/100 calls, you’ll be able to test out the network before diving into a $30 (or more) plan of the service to ensure that it meets your mobile needs.

Mint Mobile features:

3 months of unlimited talk & text + 8GB of 4G LTE data per month delivered on the nation’s fastest, most advanced LTE network

3-in-1 SIM card includes standard, micro, and nano sizes for that perfect, Cinderella-like fit

With our Bring Your Own Phone program, you can get Mint Mobile service on your current device

Give Mint Mobile the proverbial test drive with our 7-day money back guarantee

C’mon, aren’t you dying to use the phone plan with a cute little fox on everything?

