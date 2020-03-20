Monoprice’s highly-rated Sous Vide Cooker hits one of its best prices at $42

Monoprice is now offering its 800W Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $41.99 shipped using code WC800W at checkout. Regularly $70 at Monoprice and elsewhere, this model just recently dropped down to $50 on Amazon at the beginning of the month and is now an additional $8 off. Today’s deal is nearly $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we have tracked. Featuring a “bright and easy to read LED touch screen” that also allows you to adjust the cooking temperature/time, Monoprice’s sous vide is one of the most affordable options out there. It also sports a handy adjustable clamp so you can affix the cooker to any pot/cooking bath from 2.6- to 4-gallons. It ships with a 1-year replacement warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker is one of the more affordable options out there you would actually trust. For example, the Nano-model Anova Culinary Sous Vide currently sells for just shy of $100 at Amazon. But considering how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal, it might be worth considering scoring a Rubbermaid sous vide container if you don’t already have something. While the 12-quart model is currently $19, these containers start at just $6 on Amazon and carry solid ratings.

We have all kinds of notable kitchenware deals today. The Philips Airfryer just hit an Amazon low at $130, Lodge Cast Iron is on sale, and here’s a brand new Belgian flip waffle maker for $20 shipped (50% off). Plus, you’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide and as part of the brand new Le Creuset Easter collection.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker:

Cook food to perfection using the Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker! Sous Vide cooking is one of the hottest new trends in food preparation. Food is sealed into a plastic bag, which is then placed in a bath of water, which is then heated and circulated by the cooker. The result is food that is juicier and more tender, with all the nutrients, which are often lost from ordinary cooking methods. The LED screen makes it easy to set the cooking temperature and time so you can cook your favorite foods to perfection!

