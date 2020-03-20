Nike is having a Flash Sale and it’s huge! Save 25% off sitewide including new arrivals by adding them to your cart at checkout. Nike Plus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes are a must-have for this spring. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $120. This style is great for running due to its curved edge that helps you stay quick on your feet as well as its lightweight material. These shoes were also designed to give you a sock-like fit and a cushioned foam insole promotes comfort. They’re available in six fun color options and rated 4.7/5 stars from Nike customers. Find the rest of our top picks from the Nike Flash Sale below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Sneaker for men that are very trendy for this season. This casual sneaker will look great with all of your joggers or shorts and it features reflective details to help keep you noticed in low light. They’re available in three versatile color options and are currently marked down to $83. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $110.

Our top picks for men include:

The Nike Flash Sale is a great way to update your apparel as well. For women, the Icon Clash Running Shorts are a bright neon pink color that’s very stylish for spring. Originally priced at $55, however you can currently pick them up for just $41.

Our top picks for women include:

