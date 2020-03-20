Grab Osprey’s Farpoint 40 MacBook Backpack while it’s 25% off, now $120

- Mar. 20th 2020 4:57 pm ET

$120
Amazon is offering the Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack for $119.96 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within a penny of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. This sleek-looking backpack features a MacBook and iPad sleeve that’s ready to accommodate every offering in Apple’s lineup. It’s great for work or the wilderness and features a mesh back-panel to keep you cool while hauling your favorite gear. Designed to handle loads up to 40 pounds, rest assured it’s ready to tote all of the essentials and then some. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Round out today’s purchase by using your savings on Osprey’s Packing Cube Set for $33. Nabbing these will help you boost organization and fit more in your luggage.

If you’re unconvinced that the featured deal is for you, why not check out the heavily-discounted Amazon Canvas Backpack priced at $9. Fetching up to $30, this backpack is 70% off and is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook.

Osprey Farpoint 40 Backpack features:

  • Large panel zip access to main compartment
  • Lockable sliders on main compartment zipper
  • Stowaway backpanel, harness and hipbelt with zippered rear flap for protection
  • Laptop and tablet sleeve secure in lockable compartment

