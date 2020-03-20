Save 50% on this 4-inch by 10-foot roll of waterproof Gorilla Tape, now $6.50

Amazon is offering Gorilla Waterproof Patch and Seal Tape for $6.47 with free in-store pickup. No-cost deliveries are included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, Amazon sells this exact same roll of tape for $13 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This roll of tape is 10-feet long, and is built to “instantly seal out water, air, and moisture.” Whether you have some holes in your patio screen or need to patch up the boat or furniture, this tape does the job. Plus, at 4-inches wide, it should cover just about anything that you need with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just need some duct tape, then we’ve got you covered. This roll of Gorilla Tape is 12-yards long (around 36-feet) and will run you just $5 Prime shipped on Amazon. While it’s not designed to be nearly as wide as today’s lead deal, since it’s just 1.88-inches wide, it’ll easily help to hold things together if you’re trying to seal up windows and the like.

However, for smaller projects, this roll of 1-inch wide Gorilla Tape is perfect for the job. It’s available for under $3 Prime shipped and measures 30-feet long.

Gorilla Weatherproof Patch and Seal tape features:

Creates a permanent bond that instantly seals out air, water and moisture

Works on indoor or outdoor repairs and even under water

Flexible tape has an extra thick adhesive layer and UV resistant backing

