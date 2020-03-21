Grow herbs + fruits at home in AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite 360: $90 (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 indoor garden for $89.95 shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $130 at both Walmart and Home Depot and is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. However, we have seen it fall to $75 in the past, this is the best available right now. With social distancing becoming the norm, you’re going to want to avoid heading out of the house as much as possible. Aerogarden allows you to grow a multitude of plants and herbs within your own home right on your countertop. That’s right, no soil or mess is needed here thanks to the unique grow light and water-based system that Aerogarden uses. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, you’re going to want to grab some extra seed pod kits. While you’ll get Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint with your purchase of the Aerogarden above, there’s something missing that I think every kitchen should have: tomatoes. Whether you’re making a salad or need fresh ones for a recipe, this 6-pod kit of Red Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes is just $14.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

However, grow your own plants when you pick up the AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit at $15.50 Prime shipped. This includes nine pods and is great if you have favorites that you used to plant in a garden, but would love to move indoors.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest Elite 360 will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest Elite 360 has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!