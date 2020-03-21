Amazon’s in-house Ravenna Coffee Table falls to $140 (Save $72)

Amazon is offering its in-house Ravenna Coffee Table for $140.20 shipped. That’s up to $72 off what Amazon has been charging and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This coffee table features a solid pine surface and that’s ready to uphold everything from snack trays to remotes. You’ll find a shelf below, providing you with plenty of room to stow a few books or magazines while preventing your space from becoming cluttered. Amazon estimates assembly time to take 15-30 minutes, making this a quick project that can be knocked out any day of the week. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Protect your investment with a container of Weiman Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes for $4. These leave no residue behind and create a scratch-resistant layer to keep your wooden furniture looking its best for years to come.

In need of a new desk? This wall-mounted option folds closed when not in use and has dropped to $88 at Amazon. It’s a great option for those working from a laptop or tablet and features a brown mahogany finish that should allow it to blend well in many rooms. We also have some FlexiSpot standing desks deals from $304, so be sure to check those out.

Amazon Ravenna Coffee Table features:

  • Solid pine and medium-density fibreboard
  • Table top holds snack trays and remotes; large lower shelf adds storage and display space
  • Turned wooden legs and rustic top work with traditional and modern farmhouse styles
  • 15-30 minutes assembly required

