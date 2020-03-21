Moment’s Anamorphic iPhone Lens captures horizontal flares, more at $120

- Mar. 21st 2020 9:56 am ET

Moment, Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Anamorphic Lens for $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. From horizontal flares to a widescreen, letterbox look, Moment’s Anamorphic Lens is a nice option worth adding to any iPhoneographer’s collection. Using this piece of glass with your smartphone “brings the organic look and character of 2:40:1.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our coverage to learn more.

If you aren’t committed to Moment, you can opt the Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for $40 and keep a bundle of cash in your pocket. You’ll stand to gain 0.45x wide angle and 15x macro lenses. This kit is Amazon’s #1 best-seller.

Now that you’ve got your camera situation figured out, take your editing workflow to the next level with Elgato Stream Deck Mini. It’s been been marked down to $82.50, making now an excellent time to add six programmable buttons to your Mac or PC.

Moment Anamorphic Lens features:

The Anamorphic lens is the holy grail of filmmaking. Sweet horizontal flares and that wide screen, letterboxes look. It’s 1.33x design brings the organic look and character of 2:40:1. it’s like shooting a wider focal length in the horizontal direction and a longer focal length in the vertical. Works with the Moment Pro Camera App to de-squeeze the image when shoot video and photos.

