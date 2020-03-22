Add Anova’s 1,000W Sous Vide Cooker to your kitchen arsenal at $149 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Anova Culinary 1,000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $149 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Usually selling for $199, like you’ll find direct from Anova, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks the lowest we’ve seen in months. Anova’s Sous Vide is able to heat 26 gallons of water at a time thanks to its 1,000W of power, ensuring you’ll be able to cook everything from smaller dishes to extravagant meals. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Plus, this model has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, which allows it to pair with your smartphone for remotely monitoring your cook while away from home, double checking temperate settings, and more. Over 740 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to prepare entire meals for the whole family with a Sous Vide, consider Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano instead. Right now it’ll only set you back $97 at Amazon, amounting to some notable savings. You will lose out on some features, like swapping Wi-Fi connectivity for Bluetooth and dropping the 1,000W of power from the featured deal down to 750W. Regardless, it’s a noteworthy appliance to consider adding to your kitchen.

Anova 1,000W Sous Vide Cooker features:

Demonstrate your culinary prowess with this Anova precision cooker. The 1000W of power caters for all your sous vide needs, letting you heat water faster and prepare meals at the desired temperature for precise cooking. This Anova precision cooker is splash-resistant, steam-resistant and water-resistant for durability, and the compact design allows for easy, convenient storage.

