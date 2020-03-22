Pair your iPad with Logitech Crayon at a new low of $35 (Reg. up to $70)

Verizon Wireless offers the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $62, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low, marking the best we’ve seen to date. For comparison, Best Buy has for $70 right now. Offering a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon brings “precision writing without delay” to your iPad. Just like Apple’s in-house option, no pairing is required; meaning you can get right to writing or drawing. It’s compatible with a variety of Apple’s tablets, including iPad Pro, iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 915 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Pocket even more cash and opt for Amazon’s low-cost Executive Stylus at just a fraction of the price. As a much more affordable option, you’ll be giving up the deep iOS integration offered by the Logitech Crayon. But at just $6, it’s hard to go wrong here if you’re in need of some basic stylus functionality.

Speaking of new gear for your iPad, Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to Pro tablet at $96 (20% off).

Logitech Crayon features:

Get creative on your iPad tablet with this Logitech Crayon digital pencil. It’s compatible with Apple Pencil-supported apps that let you scribble digital notes, draw sketches, annotate articles and learn artistic writing. The smart tip of this versatile Logitech Crayon digital pencil lets you produce thin or broad lines based on your grip’s angle and weight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!