AirPrint highlights this $85 Brother AiO Laser Printer (Reg. $120+)

Office Depot offers the Brother Wireless Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $84.99 shipped. Price reflected in-cart. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but has dropped to $120 lately. Today’s deal is $4 less than the Amazon all-time low price. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying, and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Grabbing this wireless printer is a great buy if you’ve not yet made the switch to laser from inkjet. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the laser ink and go with Canon’s inkjet AirPrint for $70. Of course, you’ll miss out on the economic aspects of using laser ink, but the upfront costs are much less. There’s still all-in-one capabilities here including scanning, copying, and more. Still, it’s hard to pass on the value here if you’re looking for a lower upfront cost while still bringing AirPrint to the party. Rated 4/5 stars.

Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer features:

Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices. Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute. This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity, which helps improve office efficiency with fewer refills. The HLL2390DW also handles legal and letter-sized paper.

