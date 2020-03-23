Put a pair of Alesis Elevate 3 studio speakers on your desk at $49 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering a pair of Alesis Elevate 3 MKII 20W 3-inch Two-Way Active Desktop Studio Monitors for $49 shipped. Regularly $100, this set is currently at an all-time low of $84.50 on Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by a long shot. Each speaker can push out 10-watts of total power with 1-inch silk dome tweeters and a 3-inch low-frequency driver. All of which is housed inside the high-density wood cabinets with “carefully formed” baffle radiuses and a discreet sub woofer output for further expansion down the line. Rated 3.7/5 stars on Amazon with other listings carrying a solid 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now, all audio input passes through a pair of RCA jacks on the back of today’s featured speaker pair. If you plan on plugging these things directly into your Mac or something with an 1/8-inch output, the AmazonBasics 3.5mm to 2-Male RCA Stereo Cable is exactly what you need. They start from just over $7 Prime shipped, carry solid ratings, and are available in multiple sizes.

If it’s just some nice desktop speakers or a Bluetooth model you’re after we have plenty of deals on those as well. Firstly, head over to today’s Anker work from home sale for deals from $10, but we also have a rare $100 discount on Bose’s AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700. And remember, new customers can score four free months of Apple Music right now for all your at-home listening pleasure.

Alesis Elevate 3 MKII Studio Monitors:

The pair of Elevate 3 MKII Active Desktop Studio Monitors from Alesis are well suited for multimedia, gaming, desktop audio applications, and portable mobile sound reproduction applications. Each monitor features a 3″ woofer and a 1″ soft-dome silk tweeter that combine to provide a frequency range of 80 Hz to 20 kHz. Additionally, the right speaker features a volume/power knob on the front panel, as well as an 1/8″ headphone output, which defeats the main speakers when headphones are connected for quick and easy quiet enjoyment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!