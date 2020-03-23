Get this link Apple Watch band in various sizes/colors from $13.50 (Reg. $20+)

- Mar. 23rd 2020 3:42 pm ET

$13.50+
0

EPULY (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band in various finishes and sizes from $13.71 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you would typically pay over $20 for this Watch band with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low on various colors. Made of “premium” 304 stainless steel, there’s a lot to like about this low-cost alternative, particularly in comparison to Apple’s much pricier in-house offerings. You can choose from 38/40mm or 42/44mm sizings to fit your exact needs, along with up to seven colors to choose from. Includes the band, a tool for removing links, and a carrying case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a more affordable Apple Watch band alternative, consider checking out these silicone sport options for around $8. You’ll have a choice of 13 colors in both sizes, making it a great way to outfit your wrist with a Nike-look-alike option for less. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Jump over to our Apple Watch band roundup for more options starting at $5. This includes a number of styles, including sport, leather, and even stainless steel mesh or link alternatives. Check out all of our top picks here.

EPULY Apple Watch Band features:

  • It’s cut and crafted from PREMIUM 304 stainless steel. The high-tech surface and luxury design make you more fashionable.
  • 42mm 44mm fits wrist size 7.08″-9.05″. It’s easy to resize by splitting links.
  • Complete design with connection, just needs 2 seconds to change this new watch band on your watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$13.50+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

The first Apple Watch was announced in April of 2015, in the time since, Apple has moved onto the fifth-generation, which is named Series 5. Apple has continued to ship previous-generation models over the years, despite offering up new upgrades annually. This currently stands true as Series 3 is being offered from $199 following a permanent price drop in September 2019.  
epuly

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp