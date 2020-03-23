Get this link Apple Watch band in various sizes/colors from $13.50 (Reg. $20+)

EPULY (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band in various finishes and sizes from $13.71 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you would typically pay over $20 for this Watch band with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low on various colors. Made of “premium” 304 stainless steel, there’s a lot to like about this low-cost alternative, particularly in comparison to Apple’s much pricier in-house offerings. You can choose from 38/40mm or 42/44mm sizings to fit your exact needs, along with up to seven colors to choose from. Includes the band, a tool for removing links, and a carrying case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

EPULY Apple Watch Band features:

It’s cut and crafted from PREMIUM 304 stainless steel. The high-tech surface and luxury design make you more fashionable.

42mm 44mm fits wrist size 7.08″-9.05″. It’s easy to resize by splitting links.

Complete design with connection, just needs 2 seconds to change this new watch band on your watch.

