Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Timbuk2 Flash Sale, Cole Haan Spring Deals, Marmot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eastbay takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Marmot’s Spring Sale takes 25% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more + free shipping
- Tote your MacBook in this Jansport Backpack for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Finish Line offers 25% off all orders with code SAVE25 at checkout
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes 25% off select Nike apparel and footwear
Casual and Formalwear |
- Timbuk2’s newest Flash Sale takes 30% off backpacks, messenger bags, and more
- Sperry Spring into Sale takes 25% off boat shoes and sneakers from $45
- Cole Haan’s Spring Sale takes 30% off sitewide + up to 70% off clearance items
- GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase
- J.Crew Factory offers extra 70% off all clearance items with deals from just $9
Home Goods and more |
- Chefman’s InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker drops to $25 shipped (50% off)
- eufy’s RoboVac 12 keeps the house clean for you at $150 (Reg. $240) + more
- Class-up your home office with Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk at $47.50, more
- Golf Digest magazine now starting at just $2.50/yr. (Reg. $25) + more from $4
- Save 25% when you outfit your new home office with this mesh chair at $45.50
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel