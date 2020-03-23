Use downtime to tidy up with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker: $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’re like me, you have a room at home that holds a lot of gear that’s only needed here and there. Having all that stuff is great until you can’t find the desired item. With this label maker you’ll be able to tidy up your bins and drawers and ensure that you’re able to find everything you need in a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Tame cables with a box of Alliance Rubber Bands for $5. You’ll score a total of 80, providing you with plenty to tackle all the loose cords behind a desk and unused ones kept in storage.

In need of a laser printer? Brother’s AirPrint All-in-One has fallen to $85, slicing at least $35 off typical pricing. Armed with it you’ll be ready to print, scan, and copy. AirPrint brings native support to iPhone and iPad.

Brother P-touch Label Maker features:

See how your label will look before you Print

One touch keys: quick access to fonts, frames, symbols and more

Useful templates: for file and gift labels, even decorative labels with patterns

Easy access memory: store up to 30 labels for quick reprinting

Uses a variety of easy to apply tee tapes: standard, extra strength, acid free adhesive, cable and wire, fabric iron on and more

