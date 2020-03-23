Use downtime to tidy up with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker: $20 (Save 33%)

- Mar. 23rd 2020 2:13 pm ET

$20
0

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’re like me, you have a room at home that holds a lot of gear that’s only needed here and there. Having all that stuff is great until you can’t find the desired item. With this label maker you’ll be able to tidy up your bins and drawers and ensure that you’re able to find everything you need in a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Tame cables with a box of Alliance Rubber Bands for $5. You’ll score a total of 80, providing you with plenty to tackle all the loose cords behind a desk and unused ones kept in storage.

In need of a laser printer? Brother’s AirPrint All-in-One has fallen to $85, slicing at least $35 off typical pricing. Armed with it you’ll be ready to print, scan, and copy. AirPrint brings native support to iPhone and iPad.

Brother P-touch Label Maker features:

  • See how your label will look before you Print
  • One touch keys: quick access to fonts, frames, symbols and more
  • Useful templates: for file and gift labels, even decorative labels with patterns
  • Easy access memory: store up to 30 labels for quick reprinting
  • Uses a variety of easy to apply tee tapes: standard, extra strength, acid free adhesive, cable and wire, fabric iron on and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Brother

About the Author