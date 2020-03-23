Chefman’s InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker drops to $25 shipped (50% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Chefman InstaCoffee Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $24.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this model currently fetches as much from Amazon where it has never dropped below $30. Today’s offer is $5 below our previous and the best we can find. This model features a sleek design that will look great and won’t take up much space on the countertop. It uses K-cups for convenient single-serve brew but you can also use your own ground beans with the included filter. Along with enough headroom for “most 14-Oz. travel mugs,” this model sports self-cleaning, a rubber drip tray, and simple, one-touch operation. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable coffee maker with a similar form-factor for less. The Keurig K-Mini sells for closer to $100 and even the normally rock-bottom Black+Decker single-serve machine is a few bucks more than today’s lead deal. However, you do have more than enough savings to give the affordable and highly-rated AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee a try. At under $15 with Subscribe & Save, you’ll score 32-ounces of ground beans you can use directly in your new single-serve brewer.

You can add that barista touch to your single-serve brew with this milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+) and keep your coffee pods neatly stowed away with this holder at under $12 Prime shipped. Hit up our Home Goods Guide and our custom coffee bar feature for even more.

Chefman InstaCoffee K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

With the InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker, brewing up a piping hot cup of coffee is as easy as pour, push and go. Make fresh coffee in 30 seconds, exactly how you like it – this brewer can be used with K-Cups®* or your own freshly ground roast using the included filter. The sleek, compact design takes up little counter space and can be stored easily, making it the perfect coffee machine for any size kitchen, dorm, office desk, or hotel room. Break out your favorite travel mug!

