Cole Haan’s Spring Sale takes 30% off sitewide + up to 70% off clearance items

- Mar. 23rd 2020 10:53 am ET

0

Cole Haan’s Sitewide Spring Sale takes 30% off everything sitewide and up to 70% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Hayes Penny Loafer are on sale for $126, which is down from its original rate of $180. These loafers are great for wearing with dress clothes or jeans and come in two versatile color options. This style features a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and the slip-on design makes getting out the door a breeze. This style is also timeless and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Spring into Sale that’s offering 25% off boat shoes, sneakers and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cole Haan

Cole Haan

About the Author