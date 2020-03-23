Cole Haan’s Spring Sale takes 30% off sitewide + up to 70% off clearance items

Cole Haan’s Sitewide Spring Sale takes 30% off everything sitewide and up to 70% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Hayes Penny Loafer are on sale for $126, which is down from its original rate of $180. These loafers are great for wearing with dress clothes or jeans and come in two versatile color options. This style features a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and the slip-on design makes getting out the door a breeze. This style is also timeless and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.
Our top picks for men include:
- ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford $126 (Orig. $180)
- Hayes Penny Loafer $126 (Orig. $180)
- Zerogrand Wingtip Oxford $133 (Orig. $90)
- GrandPrø Rally Laser Cut Sneaker $105 (Orig. $150)
- ØriginalGrand Chukka Boots $126 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfeel Espadrille $70 (Orig. $100)
- Grand Large Weekender Duffle Bag $314 (Orig. $448)
- GrandPrø Spectator Slip-On Sneaker $91 (Orig. $130)
- Ryan Mule Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Avani City Sandal $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Spring into Sale that’s offering 25% off boat shoes, sneakers and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!