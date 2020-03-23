CyberPower’s 10-Outlet 1325VA UPS prevents internet downtime at $135 ($55 off)

Newegg currently offers the CyberPower 1325VA 10-Outlet UPS for $134.99 shipped when code 93XPH24 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $190, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the best we’ve seen in well over a year. Alongside its ten built-in outlets, CyberPower’s UPS features a display for showcasing current usage stats, remaining power levels, and more. Plus, there’s two 2.4A USB charging ports as well. With its internal 1325VA battery, you’re looking at 8-minutes of uptime at half of the 810W total power output or around 3-minutes at full capacity. If you’re working from home, avoiding internet downtime is a must, and arming your setup with a UPS is a perfect way to achieve that. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 140 customers. More details below.

Should 1325VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS at $80. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with a 12-outlet design, two more slots than the CyberPower option, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up, swing by our coverage of this morning’s Anker sale, which has chargers and more from $10. You’ll also want to take a look at our Smartphone Accessories roundup that’s also filled with some options to consider, like Aukey’s 56W USB-C Wall Charger at $17.

CyberPower 1325VA 10-Outlet UPS features:

Enjoy seamless uptime with this CyberPower Sine Wave battery backup. Featuring 10 outlets, this device provides protection for multiple components. Integrated data line protection keeps power surges from cables and Ethernet lines from impacting your computer setup. With its automatic voltage regulation, this CyberPower Sine Wave battery backup delivers consistent levels of sine wave power to your electronics.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!