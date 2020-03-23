Eastbay takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

- Mar. 23rd 2020 9:45 am ET

Eastbay is currently offering 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code READY25 at checkout. Boost your spring training with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, ASICS, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, one of the most notable from this sale is the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them from $97. These shoes feature hundreds of tiny beads that promote a springy step and a cushioned insole adds comfort. They’re also lightweight with Flyknit material and breathable. You can choose from over seven fun color options for spring too. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below and be sure to check out Nike’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide, including new arrivals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

