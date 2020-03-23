eufy’s RoboVac 12 keeps the house clean for you at $150 (Reg. $240) + more

- Mar. 23rd 2020 11:39 am ET

0

Woot via Amazon is offering the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $240 or so, today’s deal is nearly $100 off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Along with the slim 2.85-inch body and 1500Pa suction power, this model can clean your house for 100-minutes uninterrupted before returning itself to the included charging dock. It also has infrared-sensors for avoiding obstacles as well as drop-sensing tech so it won’t tumble down the stairs when you’re not looking. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below

We also spotted the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $149.99 Prime shipped at Woot today (Currently $178 at Amazon). But all things considered, this model is essentially the same as today’s lead deal but with less overall suction power. It is also not much slimmer, so it might be smart to only go with this one if there’s something particular you like about the way it looks.

For something even more affordable, give the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S a look at $125 shipped. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, you can still save $186 on Samsung’s laser-guided POWERbot Robotic Vacuum.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Twice the Coverage, Twice the Care: Extended 24-month product service support means you can enjoy care-free cleaning for longer. Receive friendly, helpful guidance anytime you need it and make maintenance easy and stress-free.
  • Cleans Where Others Can’t: The slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see. Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

