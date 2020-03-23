Use the GoPro HERO5 Black to record your adventures: $100 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

BearGear (99.1% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the manufacturer refurbished GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera for $99.99 shipped. Originally going for $399, you can get this action camera for around $150 at Amazon in new condition these days and this is the best pricing that we’ve seen in months, if not years. The GoPro HERO5 Black offers the ability to record video in 4K30 or 1080p120 for high-quality or slow-motion shots. Plus, it’s waterproof without any outer casing (though adding a housing does allow you to take it deeper underwater.) Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 3-pack of extra batteries and a triple charger. It’s around $25 shipped on Amazon and offers the ability to charge three batteries at once, while also giving you three spares, bringing your total battery count up to four.

Not looking to drop $100 on an action camera? The AKASO 4K Wi-Fi Action Camera is available for $50 at Amazon, and it’ll arrive later this week. While it’s not from GoPro, and is only waterproof within its housing, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

GoPro HERO5 Black features:

Stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes

Durable by design, HERO5 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing

Additional GoPro HERO5 Black Features + Benefits below on item page

Preview and playback your shots, change settings and trim your footage, all on your GoPro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!