Tote your MacBook in this Jansport Backpack for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

- Mar. 23rd 2020 4:41 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the JANSPORT City View Backpack in Heathered Gray for $29.99 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $45, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has a padded sleeve for convenience. It also has padded shoulder straps and an array of pockets for organization. This style would be a great option for school, work, traveling, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 550 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out the Timbuk2 Flash Sale that’s going on today.

You can also tote around your MacBook in the Naukay Laptop Sleeve for just $10. This sleeve comes in several color options and has a zippered closure to keep your MacBook secure. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,450 reviews.

JANSPORT City View Backpack features:

  • THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN BACKPACKS – Every JanSport comes with a lifetime warranty. Carry your JanSport with confidence, knowing we’ll replace or repair any breaks
  • THE ICONIC DESIGN – The City View Backpack comes with our signature suede leather bottom, has straight-cut padded shoulder straps & a web haul handle
  • RELIABLE BACKPACK – JanSport backpacks are made with durable fabric, zippers & straps in colors & designs to reflect your style & needs
  • ORGANIZATION MADE EASY – Simple & convenient design, spacious main compartment, 15″ laptop sleeve, front utility pocket with an organizer
  • AMERICAN TRADITION IN BACKPACKS – Generations have grown up & come to rely on this trusted brand. Over 50 years of schools, work, & adventure

