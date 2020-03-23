This portable turntable is great for getting started in vinyl: $39 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Stupid Deal of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Numark Portable Record Player (PT-01) for $39 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $80 right now and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to get back into listening to your favorite records, this is a great way to do so. It works at three speeds (33-1/3, 45 and 78 RPM), and can even convert both vinyl or tape to digital through the USB port. The 3.5mm headphone jack and aux input make for easy hookup to external devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to turntables, this is among the best pricing that we’ve seen. In fact, many on Amazon go for $50 or more. However, if you’re looking for the best way to get started, you’ll want to check out our handy guide.

For a higher-end experience, don’t miss out on the Drop + Audio Technica Carbon VTA table. Launched earlier this month, this turntable offers a high-quality build with inclusions of carbon fiber, aluminum, wood, and more.

Numark Portable Record Player features:

Ultra-Portable, Retro Styling – Vintage-inspired suitcase style turntable with rugged case and integrated carrying handle for enjoying your record collection wherever you go

Play Your Entire Collection – 3-speed (33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM) playback functionality with 45 RPM adapter included plays all your records

Connectivity Covered – RCA outputs for simple connection to home audio gear, 1/8-inch headphone output for private listening and 1/8-inch Aux input for playback of music stored on portable devices

