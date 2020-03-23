Philips Hue Color Ambiance 4-bulb HomeKit bundle is $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 4-Bulb A19 LED Starter Kit in certified refurbished condition for $119.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $200 new like you’ll find at Best Buy, Philips direct, and Walmart, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in November, is the best we’ve seen since, and one of the lowest all-time. Featuring four White and Color Ambiance Hue bulbs, this starter kit comes with the necessary HomeKit-enabled bridge. This system will also work with nearly every smart home platform out there, making this an ideal way to dive into multicolor lighting. With over 2,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s Smart Dimmer Switch at $25 with your savings. This 4-button remote allows you to trigger pre-set scenes, and also integrates with HomeKit for controlling other devices. It’s one of my personal favorite smart home accessories, and definitely helps ease the adoption for non tech-savvy spouses or roommates.

Earlier this morning we also spotted an up to 30% off smart lock sale over at Home Depot, which has marked down a selection of models from Schlage. And don’t forget that you can currently still save $29 on this HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue 3-bulb dimmable starter kit at $51.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Kit features:

Transform your home with this Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19 starter kit. The accompanying app lets you sync these lights to music, creating an energizing party atmosphere. Easily adjust the shades of this Philips Hue white and color ambiance starter kit to enjoy a soft glow for evening meals or a natural brightness for focused study.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!