Take a stroll with Radio Flyer’s 3-in-1 EZ fold wagon from $71 (Reg. $100)

- Mar. 23rd 2020 7:32 pm ET

0

Target is offering the Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Fold Wagon with Canopy for $74.99 shipped when you clip the on-page Target Circle coupon. RedCard members will save an additional 5%, dropping it further to $71.24 shipped. Normally $110 direct and $100 at Target, our last mention only had it as low as $76 and this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. With social distancing becoming the norm, it’s time to start getting out of the house for a bit. While many communities are encouraging you to avoid heading to the store, lots of families are taking this time to enjoy walks or strolls, as long as they maintain 6-feet between others. This stroller packs a 3-in-1 design, functioning as a two-rider or bench seat, alongside being able to act as a hauler if you need it. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t need the canopy or folding design? The Step2 Neighborhood Wagon with Seats is $67 shipped from Amazon and Walmart and is a great option. When I was younger, my parents had this wagon and would pull me and my siblings around the neighborhood every evening, and I still remember that 20 years later.

Stay hydrated when you head out by picking up this $6 water bottle at Target with your order. The wagon has dedicated spots for water bottles, and this is a great way to help reduce single-use plastics at the same time.

Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Folding Wagon features:

  • 3 wagons in 1 with canopy – Hauling, 2 rider seating, & bench seating
  • Only Radio Flyer folding and collapsible wagon pass ASTM f963-16 toy safety standard
  • Folding wagon with easy one hand fold and zippers transform into bench seating
  • Thick padded seat cushion for comfort with durable fabric that wipes clean
  • 2 cup holders on front; Quiet ride tires; Telescoping handle for easy transport

