Razer BlackWidow Lite Gaming Keyboard drops to $65 (Save $25), more from $33

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Down from its usual $90 going rate, like you’ll find right now direct from Razer, today’s offer saves you $25, is $7 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, BlackWidow Lite is a notable way to bring a mechanical keyboard to your gaming setup without breaking the bank. Support for fully programable macro keys make it easy to tailor the typing experience to your liking, and a detachable USB cable makes it easy to take on-the-go. Over 220 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $33.

Other notable gaming deals include:

Rest your new gaming keyboard on this extended gaming pad and put some of your savings to use from today’s sale. It’ll run you $14 at Amazon right now, providing your setup with enough room for the keyboard as well as a mouse.

Razer BlackWidow Lite features:

The Razer BlackWidow Lite melds the fast responsiveness for gaming with toned down features to be subtle for the office. High performance keys meet o-ring sound dampeners, and true white LED backlighting, keeping you focused and productive as you type away even into the late hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!