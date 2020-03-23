Sperry Spring into Sale takes 25% off boat shoes and sneakers from $45

- Mar. 23rd 2020 8:47 am ET

0

Sperry’s Spring Into Sale offers 25% off select spring of boat shoes and sneakers with promo code SPRING at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Original 85th Anniversary Boat Shoes is a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $90. To compare, these shoes are regularly  priced at $120. We recently covered the 85th Anniversary Collection in our guide here. These boat shoes are timeless to wear for years to come and they feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. They’re also available in three versatile color options and have a rigid outsole to promote traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry’s Spring Sale below or you can shop all of the deals here.

