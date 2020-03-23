Save 25% when you outfit your new home office with this mesh chair at $45.50

Staples is offering its Mesh Back Fabric Chair for $45.54 shipped when you add a filler-item to your cart and use the code 30231 at checkout. Normally $60, this is nearly 25% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re building out a work-from-home office right now, then it’s likely you’re in need of a few things. One such item is a new desk, which we recently spotted at $47.50. Another is a battery backup for your gear, which we have on sale from $45.50. However, something many don’t think about is the chair they sit in. Having a quality chair can be the difference between having a sore back at the end of the day or enjoying your time off feeling great. This chair offers a mesh designed that lets your back breathe, instead of sweat. Plus, the cushion is designed for all-day use. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds.

When it comes to office chairs, this is on the more budget-friendly side of things. For instance, Amazon’s offerings normally go for around $60 or more. However, you could opt for a low-back chair like this to save some serious cash, coming in at around $37 shipped on Amazon right now.

Ditch the swivel design and office styling of today’s lead deal and opt for this mesh chair at $36 shipped. While it’s not really designed for use at a desk, it’s great for expanding your seating capabilities.

Staples Mesh Back Chair features:

Take a simple approach to office furnishings with this mesh and fabric task chair. A conveniently situated seat height adjustment lever lets you move the seat up or down to match the height of your desk, while the five-star base and durable rolling casters offer effortless mobility. This mesh and fabric task chair has an armless design and a tall ventilated back.

