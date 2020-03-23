Level up your theater with VIZIO’s 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar + Subwoofer: $130 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (SB3621n-F8M) for $129.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sound bar combo delivers “room-shaking bass” and “virtual overhead sound”, taking your favorite TV shows, movies, and video games to the next level. Once everything has been set up, you’ll be ready for 100-decibels of room filling sound. Bluetooth compatibility paves the way to simple pairing with smartphones, tablets, and more. Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, DTS TruSurround, and DTS TruVolume are all here, providing a wide-ranging amount of sound enhancement technologies. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you aren’t jazzed about making space for a wireless subwoofer, consider TCL’s Alto 5 2.0-Channel Sound Bar for $50. While your setup will have less bass, going this route may be better for tighter spaces.

Need a streaming media player? Earlier we spotted Roku Express HD for $24. That’s 20% off and arguably one of the best values you can find for a device like this.

VIZIO 2.1-Channel Sound Bar features:

DTS virtual: X delivers virtual overhead sound for an immersive sound experience

Wireless subwoofer: experience room-shaking bass with the wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth: stream music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!