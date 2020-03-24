Amazon’s Kindle eBook Gold Box starts at $1 with top-rated titles

- Mar. 24th 2020 9:31 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks from $0.99. You’ll find a number of top picks on this landing, all of which have stellar 4+ star ratings from thousands of reviewers. As we dive into this new normal for the foreseeable future with social distancing, Amazon is coming to the rescue with a number of notable deals on digital books. Our top picks can be found below.

Notable deals today include:

We have plenty of additional media deals going right now, including today’s Build Your Collection sale at Apple, plus a 3-month subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited Family for $1, and various Comixology digital comics.

More on Regretting You:

Colleen Hoover’s novels frequently straddle the line between heartfelt romance and family drama, offering the best of both worlds. Her latest, Regretting You, again delivers a winner, with a story that’s vulnerable, genuine, and emotionally fulfilling. After she got pregnant at 17 and married her fun-loving boyfriend, Chris, Morgan put her future on hold to raise their daughter—a choice that Morgan has been satisfied with until recently. Now Morgan’s teenage daughter, Clara, likes a boy of dubious background, Morgan’s sister has just had a baby, and Morgan wants to finally do something with her life that involves paying attention to her own dreams for once. Then a fatal accident sends shock waves through the family, tearing at the bonds between Clara and Morgan. Hoover clearly understands the push and pull of even the best mother-daughter relationships, evoking empathy for both women and the mistakes they make as they struggle to reconcile the past and build a new future. —Adrian Liang, Amazon Book Review

