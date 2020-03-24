Ameriwood’s Finnegan Desk will squeeze into many spaces for $111.50 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Finnegan Secretary Desk for $111.61 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once assembled, this desk stands 4-feet tall, towering over most of its competition. MacBook users will have plenty of space to work and they’ll even find a shelf that’s great for storing stationary, picture frames, and more. A built-in cable management grommet keeps cords organized and paves the way for easy access to power outlets. Ratings are still rolling in, but Ameriwood desks are reputable.

Looking for a lower-cost alternative? Consider Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk at $47.50. This deal from yesterday is still live and is a MacBook-ready option that keeps spending low.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, be sure to peek at this wall-mounted desk for $88. Once mounted you’ll be able to fold it closed when not in use to simplify your space.

Oh, and we also have several deals on FlexiSpot standing desks from $304.

Ameriwood Finnegan Desk features:

Add a space-saving workspace to your dorm room or small apartment with the Ameriwood Home Finnegan Secretary Desk. Front lowers to reveal an interior shelf for stationary and office supplies and can be used as a workspace. Close the front when not in use to save space. Open top shelf is perfect for small books or displaying family photos.

