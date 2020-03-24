Score 144Hz and G-SYNC on this ASUS 24.5-inch gaming monitor: $200 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering the ASUS 24.5-inch 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor (VG258Q) for $199.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down from its regular going rate of $260, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to upgrade your gaming setup now that you’re likely spending more time at home, this is it. There’s nothing like a 144Hz display when it comes to gaming in fast-pasted first-person shooters. As long as you have a machine that can drive 144Hz, which most mid-range gaming PCs can easily tackle that, this is a great way to take your setup to the next level. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Step down in size a bit to save some cash. ASUS has a 23.8-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $159 shipped right now on Amazon. While you’re losing out only around 0.5-inches, you’re also trading off G-SYNC for FreeSync, which could have an impact on your performance depending on which graphics card you have.

Ditching the 144Hz feature all together can save even more. The Acer 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor is a great deal at $90 shipped on Amazon. While this one is a bit smaller than the two mentioned above, and doesn’t have a high refresh rate, it’s great for expanding your workstation if you find yourself in the office more now that we’re all working from home.

ASUS Gaming Monitor features:

Marathon ready with asus eye care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height,tilt,swivel,pivot adjustments to accommodate any desk

Nvidia g sync technology removes stutter and screen tearing for the smoothest gaming experience

Exclusive gamevisual & game plus functions to enhance color performance and control

