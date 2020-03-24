Crucial’s X8 portable NVMe SSD offers 1050MB/s speeds at $80 (Reg. $120)

- Mar. 24th 2020 4:48 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Crucial 500GB X8 Portable NVMe USB 3.2/USB-C SSD for $79.95 shipped. Also available at B&H and direct from CrucialNote: Amazon is currently showing an estimated delivery time of April 21st, so if you need it sooner, ordering through B&H or Crucial might be a better option. Normally around $120, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. For comparison’s sake, Adorama currently has it on sale for $90. Offering speeds of up to 1050MB/s, this portable SSD leverages USB 3.2 technology for speedy data transfers. Plus, it’s compact and can work with both macOS and Windows, along with PlayStation and Xbox. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When you compare this SSD to other portable models, it’s a fantastic deal. For instance, the Samsung 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is $90 right now, and only has transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s, which is half of what today’s deal can reach.

However, if transfer speeds aren’t a huge concern to you, then there’s a way to save quite a bit. Toshiba’s 1TB Portable HDD is available for $48 on Amazon Right now. That’s over $30 below today’s lead deal and offers double the storage. Just keep in mind that transfer speeds will be far slower here, likely around 100MB/s.

Crucial X8 Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3. 1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7. 5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals B&H Crucial

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide