Crucial’s X8 portable NVMe SSD offers 1050MB/s speeds at $80 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Crucial 500GB X8 Portable NVMe USB 3.2/USB-C SSD for $79.95 shipped. Also available at B&H and direct from Crucial. Note: Amazon is currently showing an estimated delivery time of April 21st, so if you need it sooner, ordering through B&H or Crucial might be a better option. Normally around $120, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. For comparison’s sake, Adorama currently has it on sale for $90. Offering speeds of up to 1050MB/s, this portable SSD leverages USB 3.2 technology for speedy data transfers. Plus, it’s compact and can work with both macOS and Windows, along with PlayStation and Xbox. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When you compare this SSD to other portable models, it’s a fantastic deal. For instance, the Samsung 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is $90 right now, and only has transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s, which is half of what today’s deal can reach.

However, if transfer speeds aren’t a huge concern to you, then there’s a way to save quite a bit. Toshiba’s 1TB Portable HDD is available for $48 on Amazon Right now. That’s over $30 below today’s lead deal and offers double the storage. Just keep in mind that transfer speeds will be far slower here, likely around 100MB/s.

Crucial X8 Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3. 1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7. 5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

