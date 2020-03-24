Wrap your AirPods in elago’s $15 leather case

elago via Amazon offers its Leather AirPods Case for $15.29 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison sake, this accessory originally sold for $25 but trends around $20 these days in various colors. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. With a leather wrap and integrated brass ring holder, this case departs from other options in the sub-$20 category on Amazon with a more luxurious design. Instead of binding tight to your case, this alternative allows you to slip AirPods out without much effort. Additionally, there are dedicated cutouts so you can charge with ease and access all the necessary features of your AirPods case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to save further? Ditch the leather design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $6. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,400 Amazon customers.

While we’re on the subject of leather AirPods accessories, don’t miss our coverage of the new Active Rugged Case from Nomad. At $35, it delivers a unique leather-wrapped design that’s made to tackle various activities.

elago Leather AirPods Case features:

WORKS WITH AIRPODS 1 & 2: Case fits perfectly with Wired and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Front LED for Wireless Charging Case is not visible while charging. Case supports wireless charging.

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS : The AirPod Leather Case is made from natural cowhide leather. When products incorporate leather into their designs you get a personal product; through continued use the leather can change characteristics, making the case unique.

BRASS RING HOLDER : Brass was the material used in creating a ring holder to ensure that the material does not rust or lose its original golden color over time. Use the ring holder to conveniently attach your AirPods case to your bag, bicycle, travel carrier, etc.

