Add ambiance to your home office with this Himalayan salt rock at $8 (30% off)

- Mar. 24th 2020 3:02 pm ET

Get this deal
$12 $8
Amazon is offering the Himalayan Glow Salt Rock for $8.08 Prime shipped. Normally up to $12, this is a 30% discount and marks a new low that we’ve tracked all-time. This Himalayan salt rock differs itself from normal salt lamps in that it uses two tealight candles to function. You’ll just simply put a candle into each holder and enjoy the ambient orange glow that comes from salt lamps. I love having a salt lamp on in my office as it provides a unique glow that’s hard to match with other types of lights. Plus, having a candle lit is always fun. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Something to consider here is that you’ll need some tealight candles. The best price that we can find for a pack on Amazon is this 30-count at around $6.50 Prime shipped.

However, if you’re looking for a lower-cost alternative, pick up this Himalayan Salt Lamp Nightlight. It’s available for $9 Prime shipped, saving you the need of having to buy tealights at the same time.

Himalayan Glow Salt Rock features:

  • Himalayan Glow Pink Salt Candle Holders Are Unique, The Candle Holders Are Minded and Chipped by Hand in the Himalayan Mountains. Himalayan Salt are Blocks of Pure Himalayan salt, They Come From Pakistan.
  • Unique Home Decor Item Great as a Night Light or Decorative Light. It Will Fit Right at the Center of a Coffee Table, Bedside Table and a Beautiful accent Holder For Meditation and Yoga Spaces.
  • Enjoy the Incandescent Flicker and Natural Properties of This Unique Salt Crystal Candle Holder. The Timeless Natural Shape of this Candle Holder Will Prove Elegant in Any Room of Your Home.

Office Supplies Himalayan Glow

