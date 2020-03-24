Hunter’s Spring Sale takes up to 30% off boots, outerwear, and more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Hunter takes up to 30% off select styles for spring including rain boots, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, the Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots are on sale for $112, which is down from its original rate of $160. These boots come in several color options and are completely waterproof for spring showers. They also have an adjustable back for convenience and a soft polyester lining for added comfort. With over 1,000 reviews from Hunter customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars and I personally own the boots and would highly recommend them. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hunter’s Spring Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!