Levi’s Stay At Home Sale offers 30% off orders of $100: Jeans, outerwear, more

- Mar. 24th 2020 3:57 pm ET

Levi’s Stay At Home Sale offers 30% off orders of $100 or more with promo code SCORE at checkout. Spring is a great time to update your denim and inside the sale you can find great deals on jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Plus, it’s offering up to 60% off all sale items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Fit Jeans are on sale for $33, which is down from its original rate of $70. This style was made for athletic builds with stretch infused fabric and more room in the thighs. These jeans also have a trendy tapered leg that can easily be rolled to show off your spring kicks. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Levi’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

