The My Arcade Go Handheld delivers 220 retro-style games at $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the My Arcade Go Gamer Portable for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This gaming handheld sports 220 retro-style titles with categories that include puzzle, racing, sports, and much more. Each game is displayed on a 2.5-inch full-color screen, delivering an adequate size that’s easy to pocket. Players will be able to leverage built-in speakers for in-game audio or plug in headphones using a 3.5mm headphone port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

On the hunt for something that’ll ship quickly? Don’t forget that Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster is $10. That’s 30% off, offering a respectable amount of savings while also packing quite a bit of fun.

If you’ve climbed aboard the video game train, swing by our roundup of Today’s Best Game Deals to score your next title at a discount. Prices start at $4 and some of the most noteworthy options include Rage 2 and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

My Arcade Go Gamer Portable features:

220 Retro Style Games – For hours of fun for the kids; Puzzle, racing, sports, and more

16 Bit Video Games – For higher resolution, quality games

Battery Powered – No hassle of charging cable; Runs on 3 AAA batteries (sold separately)

2.5 Inch Full Color Display – For a better experience than black and white

Volume Buttons and Headphone Jack – To control speaker volume or use with earbuds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!