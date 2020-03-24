The My Arcade Go Handheld delivers 220 retro-style games at $20 (Save 20%)

- Mar. 24th 2020 2:04 pm ET

Amazon is offering the My Arcade Go Gamer Portable for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This gaming handheld sports 220 retro-style titles with categories that include puzzle, racing, sports, and much more. Each game is displayed on a 2.5-inch full-color screen, delivering an adequate size that’s easy to pocket. Players will be able to leverage built-in speakers for in-game audio or plug in headphones using a 3.5mm headphone port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

My Arcade Go Gamer Portable features:

  • 220 Retro Style Games – For hours of fun for the kids; Puzzle, racing, sports, and more
  • 16 Bit Video Games – For higher resolution, quality games
  • Battery Powered – No hassle of charging cable; Runs on 3 AAA batteries (sold separately)
  • 2.5 Inch Full Color Display – For a better experience than black and white
  • Volume Buttons and Headphone Jack – To control speaker volume or use with earbuds

