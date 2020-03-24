Razer’s BlackWidow Essential Gaming Keyboard can be yours for $55 (Save $35)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. You’ll also find it as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Usually fetching $90, today’s offer saves you $35, matches our previous mention, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Don’t want to break the bank while still adding a Razer peripheral to your kit? This wired mechanical keyboard is an affordable option for upgrading your budget-conscious battlestation. It sports green backlighting to look the part and each of the included keys are programable for additional customization. On top of that, Razer Hyper shift allows you to specify secondary functions for further individualization. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. More deals below.

A great add-on to any gaming keyboard, especially the Razer BlackWidow Essential, is a mousepad. This highly-rated extended option is $14 and a notable way to use some of your savings from the lead deal. It has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard and will tie your setup together. If you’d rather expand your Chroma setup instead, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

We’re also still seeing a notable $300 discount on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop at an Amazon all-time low. Or if the BlackWidow Essential doesn’t cut it for you, swing by yesterday’s roundup of gaming peripherals, which includes the Razer BlackWidow Lite for $65.

Razer BlackWidow Essential Keyboard features:

Get faster, more accurate inputs with this Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard. Advanced mechanical switches offer fast actuation and responsive inputs, and the durable design lasts for up to 80 million keystrokes. This Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard makes it easy to personalize your experience by rebinding keys and setting up macros.

